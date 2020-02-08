Cecelia A. “Cece” Lynch, 73, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The visitation for CeCe will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
CeCe was born March 30, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Leo C. and Janet (Rosenthal) Bargman. On December 18, 1965, she married Kenneth James Lynch and was married for 10 years before they divorced. She worked at Bob Spiegelhalter’s Clubhouse for 13 years, the Dubuque Golf and Country Club and Hobby Lobby for 15 years. While working full time at Hobby Lobby, Cecelia also worked part time in the kitchen at the Hy-Vee located on Locust Street. After retirement, she enjoyed shopping at Hobby Lobby and visiting with the store manager, Jerome, and her co-worker friends. Also visiting with co-worker friends from the Hy-Vee kitchen/deli was always a heart warming experience. She listened to KDTH in the morning while having coffee and enjoyed Sunday night old radio shows with Bill Zwack.
Survivors include her son, Terry Lee “The Kid” Lynch; three grandsons, Rylee James, Jack Charles, and Chase Robert, all of Dubuque; a brother, Terry Lee “Big Bro” (Jacqueline) Bargman, of Arizona; three nephews, Thad (Barfy) Bargman, Danny Jo (Amber) Connolly and Bobby Bargman; two nieces, Wendy Moore and Theresa (Brian) Bothell; friend Bob Spiegelhalter’s children, Jerry Spiegelhalter, of Dubuque, IA, and Kim (Scott) Leonard, of Milwaukee, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn son, Kenneth Leo Lynch; the love of her life for 29 years, Bob Spiegelhalter; two sisters, Mable Ilean Connolly and Linda Lou Bargman; and a brother-in-law, Dan Connolly.
A special thank-you to Jody Sanderson for her love and concern. Also to JoAnn Runde and Annette Hanson for their loyal friendship. CeCe says, “I may be gone but I will be watching over my loved ones, so keep your nose clean boys. I still hate summer but I love my kitties, Sammy and Deano.”
Condolences can be made by visiting Cece’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.