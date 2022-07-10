Daniel C. “Danny” Hammel, 20, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 3rd, 2022, due to a motorcycle accident.
To celebrate Danny’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday July 11th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Donald Key officiating.
Danny was born on August 6, 2001, in Dubuque, Iowa son of Christi Key and Clarence Miller. Danny attended ALC in Dubuque, Iowa where he received his high school diploma. He worked at Nordstrom Distribution Center in Dubuque.
Danny loved the outdoors, spending time with his cat Mufasa and his snake Nagini, and spending time with all of his family and friends, especially his brother and sisters. He most of all loved riding motorcycles with his best friend/cousin or anyone else who would join.
Those left to cherish Danny’s memory include his parents Christi Key (Mike Beam) and Clarence Miller; sisters Michelle Kyle and Alexis Nelson; brother Damien Nelson; Grandfather Ronald (Tammy) Key Sr.; uncles RJ Key, Cody Key, Darren Carey and Matt Carey; aunts Donna Brown, Amber Key and Terri Tucker; and his best friend and cousin Scotty Brown.
He was preceded in death by his brother Dominic Miller, great grandmothers Albertina Key and Rosemary Michael, grandmother Colleen Brandenberg, and aunts Tonya and Heidi.
Danny’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the EMT’s, Dubuque Police Officers, UnityPoint Finley Hospital, and his best friend/cousin Scotty for everything they did.
