HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Delbert L. Brecht, 86 of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Monday from 9-10 a.m. prior to the funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Delbert was born on April 7, 1935 the son of Aloysius and Lorraine (Jaeger) Brecht. Delbert served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Nancy Driscoll on June 29, 1984 in Holy Cross. Delbert was the groundskeeper for Holy Cross Church and worked maintenance and drove the school bus. He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his stepchildren: Debbie Biechler of Leland, WI, Roger (Karen) Biechler, of Madison, WI, Jon Biechler of Westfield, WI, granddaughter: Sally Jo Hinrichs, brothers: Melvin (Dorothy) Brecht of Holy Cross, Kenneth Brecht of Dubuque, in-laws: Dianne Brecht, Ruth Driscoll, Roger Driscoll, Dennis (Val) Driscoll, Mike (Lou Ann) Driscoll, Charlene Esser and Susan Driscoll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy in 1999, brother Walter Brecht, sister-in-law, Evelyn Brecht, Kay Driscoll, LeRoy “Bubs” Driscoll.