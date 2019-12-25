Joseph L. Konzen Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 25, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARLVILLE, Iowa — Joseph L. Konzen, 93, of Earlville, Iowa, died December 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earlville-iowa Delaware-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today