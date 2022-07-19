GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Jean Marion Parker, 98, of Garnavillo, IA, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, IA.
Jean married Robert (Bob) Parker on November 14, 1946, in Strawberry Point, lowa. To this union four children were born.
Jean was born on July 4, 1924, in Mederville, lowa, to Clarence and Frances (Sylvester) Nading and was baptized at the Burr Oak Methodist Church.
Jean graduated from Littleport High School in 1942. Her first teaching job was at Cox Creek Country School. She received a Bachelors Degree from Upper lowa University. She began teaching first grade in Garnavillo and eventually worked her way up to third grade, where she remained until her retirement. When she was raising her young children she worked as a substitute teacher and also as a nurse’s aide. Jean was active in the Garnavillo Community as past president to the library and the Auxiliary.
She loved to visit with people on her daily walks and having coffee with the ladies at Thoma’s. Jean was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake.
She is survived by, Dennis Parker, Jane (Cy) Vorwald, Ann (Marc) Wharton and David (Laura) Parker, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one brother, Russell Nading.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and 7 of her brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. 1st St, Garnavillo, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo. A private inurnment will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Colesburg, IA.
