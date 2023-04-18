PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Carol A. Riniker, 70, of Platteville died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mark Dieter will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory and will continue on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Carol was born on July 14, 1952 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Jacob and Florence (Schmid) Riniker. Carol graduated from Platteville high school and attended SWTC, Fennimore. Carol worked for the City of Platteville for many years, where she was the administrative assistant for the Community Planning and Development Department. She enjoyed doing stamping and crafts.
Carol is survived by her daughter Lisa Riniker and her husband, Josh Kiley; three grandchildren, Konnor, Kameron and Lydia Kiley; sisters, Jeanette Means and Cheri (Terry) Oftedal; brother, Ric (Carolyn) Riniker; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, brother, David Riniker, his wife Margie Riniker, and brother-in-law, Ronald Means.
