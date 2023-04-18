PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Carol A. Riniker, 70, of Platteville died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mark Dieter will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory and will continue on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

