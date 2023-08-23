DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Carol A. Pettinger, 90 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Carol will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

