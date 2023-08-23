DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Carol A. Pettinger, 90 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Carol will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Carol will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Philip Aygei officiating. Assisting Deacon will be Roger Riesberg. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
Carol was born August 1, 1933, in Dyersville, IA, daughter of Andrew S. and Dorothea M. (Walker) Link. She attended St. Francis Xavier grade school and is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier High School Class of 1951. She continued her education and is a 1954 graduate from the Mercy School of Nursing of Dubuque. On May 9, 1956, she was united in marriage to Marvin A. Pettinger at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2017.
Carol was employed as a Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville for 6 months, then at Regional Memorial Hospital in Manchester for 36 years. Carol truly enjoyed Nursing, she referred to it as one of the high lights in her life, as she enjoyed caring for others, and continued to visit those in the nursing home. Carol was the founder of the St. Anne’s Mother Club in 1957 and served as president several times in the 61 years of its existence.
She was member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish in which she was a long time member of the Xavier Basilica Choir and member of the Resurrection Choir. She was a member of the Dyersville Historical Society, the Red Hats Club, the Kennedy Library, the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, the Mercy Hospital Nursing Alumni, the Dyersville Garden Club and Carol was also a member of the Sweet Adeline’s Chorus from Manchester that sang, preformed and competed in several cities. Of all the things that Carol enjoyed in life her family gave her the greatest joy, she loved the trips together, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. She always appreciated how good they all were to her and Marvin. Carol was an excellent quilter and seamstress, making booties and scarfs for many premies and missionaries. She was also known as the Neighborhood Nurse.
She is survived by five children, Doug (Lisa) Pettinger of Boise, ID, Lori (Frank) Schoreit of Elkhorn, NE, Russ (Joan) Pettinger of Dyersville, IA, Ann (David) Nelson of Fort Mill, SC, and Sue (Dale) Platz of Papillion, NE; eleven grandchildren, Dade (Tara) Pettinger, Arly (Tyler) Coe, Bree (Brayden) Israel, Kara (Cody) Winther, Brad Schoreit (& Zach Ossino), Alec Schoreit (Katherine Moustakes), Emily (Adam) Nurre, Claire Nelson, Audrey Nelson, Rachel (J) Davis, Joey Platz (Kristie Velez); 3 step grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Todd, Brooke (Randy) Bacon, and Dylan Weber; 5 great grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren; two brothers, James (Peg) Link of Simpsonville, SC and Allan Link of Dyersville, IA; one sister, Judy (Jerry) Hills of Ft. Meyers, FL and 3 sisters-in-law, Sally Link of Peoria, IL, Carol Pettinger of Dyersville, IA and Jane Pettinger of Liberty, MO.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one brother Stephen Link; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Stella Pettinger; two sisters-in-laws, Karol Link and Mary Ann (John) Savolt; two brothers-in-law, Donald Pettinger and Ken Pettinger; and a Niece, Natalie Pettinger.
A Carol A. Pettinger memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the Ellen Kennedy Living Center Staff, the Mercy One Dyersville staff, Mercy One Dubuque Staff, and the Reiff Funeral for all the kind and compassionate care given to Carol.