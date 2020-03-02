DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Doris Ann M. Wolf, 84, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Bankston, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Doris will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a private family prayer service will be at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. The Eucharistic Ministers are Arlene Beringer and Amanda Kluesner. The lector is Jill Wolf. Placing of the Pall will be done by George Wolf, Janice Friedman, Ronald Wolf, Gerald Wolf, James Wolf and Marianne Kluesner. Gift Bearers are Jennifer Russell, Randi Wolf-Kaufman, Michelle Breitbach, Robin West and Kaci Wolf. Honorary Pallbearers are Sherri Oberbrockling, Sue Dunkel, Joyce Polfer and Barb Helle. Casket-bearers are Michael Friedman, Richard Friedman, Ryan Wolf, Russ Wolf, Kurt Wolf, Ted Wolf, Scott Wolf, Todd Kluesner, Bret Kluesner and Josh Thibadeau. Burial will be held in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
She was born March 4, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Anna (Schueller) Naumann. She received her education from SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School. On April 24, 1956, she was united in marriage to George “Nicky” Wolf at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill, IA. The couple farmed in rural Bankston until they retired in 1992 and moved to Dyersville. She was employed at Ertls for 27 years, retired in 1998, having made many lifelong friends.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, George “Nicky” Wolf; five children, Janice (Ronald) Friedman, of Dyersville, IA, Ronald (Sherri) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, Gerald (Joanne) Wolf, of Dyersville, IA, James (Kim) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, and Marianne (Paul) Kluesner, of New Vienna, IA; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Russell, Michael (Cass) Friedman, Richard (Tara) Friedman, Michelle (Shawn) Breitbach, Josh Thibadeau, Kaci Wolf, Ryan Wolf, Randi (Ed) Wolf-Kaufman, Robin (Brian) West, Russ (Dana) Wolf, Kurt (Michelle) Wolf, Ted (Katie) Wolf, Scott Wolf, Jill (Nick Stoll) Wolf, Todd (Amanda Klein) Kluesner, Amanda Kluesner and Bret Kluesner; great grandchildren, Calvin, Nolan, Alanna, Layla, Josephine, Henry, Wesley, Emmett, Eleanora, Luke, Ella, Erin, Clayton, Austin, Kyler, (and two more on the way); step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Damijan; one step- great- great-grandchild, Zelda; brother and sister, Harold (Madonna) Nauman, of Sherrill, IA, and Bernice (Paul) Ehrlich, of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lester Weber, of Dubuque, IA, Jeanette (Merlin) Brimeyer, of Sherrill, IA, and Richard “Dick” Dupont, of Dubuque, IA; and a very special lifelong friend and pen-pal from grade school, Martha (Paul) Sillman, of WI.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Nicholas Wolf; three sisters, Lorraine (Vernon) Weber, Rita (Earl) Kintzle and Ruth Weber; father and mother-in-law, George V. and Mary (Winter) Wolf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ardella Ernzen-Connolly, Raymond Ernzen, Frank Connolly, Marie (Norbert) Dupont and Marlene Dupont.
To help Mom celebrate her 85th birthday, please feel free to bring a birthday card, and we will send it to heaven with her.
