PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was 90 years old from Blue River, Platteville, and Lancaster. Belva was born May 29th, 1932, she was the fourth child born to Roy and Rose (Meade) Schwingel in Blue River, Wisconsin. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1950 and also attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Belva received the Lord Jesus as her Savior on July 8, 1958, and for most of her life worshipped with the saints at the Beetown Gospel Hall. On August 2, 1959, she married Frank Studnicka of Blue River, WI. Her teaching experiences were in Hanson Rural School-WI, Brindley Rural School-WI, Wolcott School-MI, Quito Ecuador-South America, Rio Elementary-WI, Tyler School-WI, Hazel Green Elementary-WI, Lincoln School-WI and Platteville-WI. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking and reading.
Belva was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, her sister Beth Frazier, two brothers Bryant & Burdean and her grandson Travis Studnicka.
Belva is survived by her two sons: Seth (Abby) of Chillicothe, Illinois, Philip (Barbara) of Plain, Wisconsin; one daughter Ann (Paulette) of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren: Nicholas, Alissa, Eve, Nadia and Travis’ wife Shannon; one great grandson Corbin.
Belva’s family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood of Sauk Prairie and Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their love and care of mom over the past few years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. A livestream of the funeral may be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Burial will follow in the Blue River Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Monday, October 17, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.
