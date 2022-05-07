DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Betty Lou McLane, 91, of Dyersville passed away peacefully Thursday, May 5, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care surrounded by her family in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate with homilist, Deacon Jim Steger, assisting.
Betty was born November 8, 1930, in Dyersville the daughter of Leo and Loretta (Weber) Meyer. She married Stanley J. McLane on June 27, 1951. They started their life together farming in Garber, and later purchased a farm in Worthington, where they farmed until 1975, when they moved to Farley. Betty drove school bus for the W.D. School District for over 30 years.
Survivors include her daughters: LouAnn Habel (Cavin Grady) of Bettendorf, Shar (Luke) Boeckenstedt of Dyersville, Cindy (Joe) Burdt of Dubuque, and son, Kevin (Jessica) McLane of Burnet, TX; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Ron) Drey of Dyersville, in-laws: Harold Steger, Patricia Meyer and Sheila Meyer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stan in 2017, a son, Rick, a grandson, David McLane, siblings: Donald (Helen) Meyer, Mary Jane Steger, Richard Meyer, Loras (Dorothy) Meyer, Ken (Kathy) Meyer, James Meyer, Janice (Ron) Alfred, and John & Anne Meyer, both in infancy, in-laws: Ron Olberding, Kenneth (Jean) McLane, Jerome (Frances) McLane and Loraine (Clarissa) McLane.
A special thanks to the staff at MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care the past six years, and Hospice of Dubuque.