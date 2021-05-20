GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenn “Torgy” Torgerson died on May 17, 2021, at the Vi in Glenview, Illinois.
Torgy will be remembered as a man of intellect and integrity, guided by a strong moral compass. These qualities were tempered by a sense of humor and a great love of family.
Torgy was born at home in Hayward, Wisconsin, on August 30, 1928. His parents, Ole and Thora Torgerson, immigrants from Norway and Denmark, taught him the importance of education, which he valued all of his life.
After high school, Torgy joined the Army and served in the Counter Intelligence Corps of the Occupying Forces in Japan from 1946 to 1947. Upon returning home, taking advantage of the GI Bill, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree in accounting in 1952. After graduation, Torgy joined the accounting firm of Ernst & Ernst, serving in their Denver and Chicago offices, soon rising to the level of partner. During his 36-year career with the firm, he provided wise counsel to his clients, many of whom became close friends.
Torgy met Mary Mulgrew on a blind date on New Year’s Eve in Chicago. They married in 1960 and spent over 60 happy years together.
Torgy was an avid golfer and bridge player, as well as a dedicated Bear, Cub and Badger fan. He loved nothing more than cheering on his teams with his children and grandchildren.
Throughout his life, he shared his talents and financial expertise with various not-for-profits, including the Hadley School for the Blind, the “I Have a Dream” Foundation and the Executive Service Corps of Chicago.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; their three children, Cathy DeWeirdt, Lisa Torgerson and Ted Torgerson; sons-in-law, Mike DeWeirdt and Toby Smalley; daughter-in-law, Liz Torgerson; and grandchildren, Caroline and Peter DeWeirdt and Charlie and Helen Torgerson.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 4 to 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hayward Library Foundation, P.O. Box 1303, Hayward, WI 54843.