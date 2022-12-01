Pamela K. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Patrick C. Beebe, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Garry F. Clauer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Church of the Resurrection.
Karen Mae Cue, Dubuque — Visitation: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlee M. Engelken, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Edgewood, Iowa.
Merlin Hoisington, Colesburg, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Oak Hill Cemetery, Colesburg.
Donald W. Hook, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
JoAnn F. Ishman, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Leonard Funeral Home, Elkader; and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Lila M. Jerrett, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Lange, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Shirley G. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Rose C. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.