Gerald N. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the church.
Glen Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Nicholas J. Ernzen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Loras G. Finn, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald J. Koopmann, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Roger Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lola M. Noonan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Laura Nozal, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald E. Perardi, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Eagle Point Park.
Jimmy L. Redfearn, Hazel Green, Wis. — 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Ida R. Sabers, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 3 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jesse T. Sahr, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Edna E. Schiel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish wake service at 6:30 p.m., today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Rosemarie A. Steppan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the church.
Kenneth M. Valentine, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Patricia Walz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leonard W. Zabel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, Salem United Methodist Church, Eastman. Service: Noon Friday at the church.