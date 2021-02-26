Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary J. Bruch, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Carmel Motherhouse Chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. today at the chapel.
Donna D. Conley, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Betty J. Dolter, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Damien Grube, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Susan B. Huehnergarth, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Delores J. Lindsay, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gerald L. Munz, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Terrance R. Powers, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to the time of departure for the church today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie Du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie Du Chien.
Patricia M. Rowell, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.