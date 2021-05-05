MESA, Ariz. — Benjamin George Tucker, 73, of Mesa, formerly of Dubuque, died April 30, 2021.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ben was born July 16, 1947, in Morrison, Illinois, to Otto and Ruth (Lyons) Tucker. He leaves behind his soulmate and best friend, Indra Polk.
Ben is missed by hundreds of best friends like Mona, Craig, Big Ben, bikers, fishermen and drinkers. His heart lives on in the fishing hole at 4th Street Harbor, where fish came to him.
Survivors include his sons, Joel, Cedar Rapids; Casey and Shawn Foley, Dubuque; siblings, John, Fond du Lac, Wis., Kathryn (Denny) Howell, Maquoketa, LaVerle, Arizona, Tammy (Ron) Key, Steven, Patrick, and Fred, all of Dubuque; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; brothers, Otto Jr., Michael and Thomas; and sisters, Jeanette and Sylvia.
The family requests no memorials — just do a stranger a kind deed. Be kind to everyone around us.