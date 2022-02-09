SISTER DONALDA (ROSEMARY) KEHOE, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa died at 3:45 p.m. Saturday February 5, 2022 at Clare House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sister Donalda was born February 3, 1927 in Epworth, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Schwendinger) Kehoe
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1945 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in education at Loras College, Dubuque, IA. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Sacred Heart, Dubuque; Ossian; Fillmore; and St. Mary of the Woods in Edgebrook, IL. Other missions included Xavier Hospital, Dubuque, IA; St. Mary’s Hospital, Emporia, KS; Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA; Tulsa, OK; Muskogee, OK; Ketchikan, AK; and the Witness Newspaper Diocesan Office in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Evelyn (Harold) Junk and Ione (Alphonse) Bernardy; her brothers, John (Eunice) Kehoe, Lawrence (Majel) Kehoe, James Kehoe, Charles (Bernadette) Kehoe, Donald Kehoe, and an infant brother Joe Kehoe.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.