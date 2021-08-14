Bill Bailey Telegraph Herald Aug 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bill Bailey, 60, of Bowling Green and formerly of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.Hardy & Son Funeral Home, of Bowling Green, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today NWS: 'Short-lived' tornado touched down in Dubuque County Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she’s treated Maquoketa grocery store opens today Costner: 'All the teams are going to want to touch this' 2 from Dubuque injured in rollover crash near Dickeyville