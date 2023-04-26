SHREVEPORT, La. — John C. Welter, of Shreveport, LA, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the age of 89. Funeral services honoring the life of John Welter will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27th at Mt. Calvary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Deacon John Stierman will officiate. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John was born June 29, 1933 in Dubuque, IA to parents Albert and Evelyn (Strohmeyer) Welter. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1953 receiving an Honorable Discharge. Then when he enlisted in 1953 in the U.S. Army, he found his true passion where he served until 1956 as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division specializing in parachute assault operations into denied areas. He did many parachute jumps in Greenland, The Gulf of Siam in Thailand and in China. After receiving his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he married Mary Kleih, the love of his life, on December 30, 1958 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. The newlyweds moved down South with his new job as a salesman for Midland Laboratories where he started a new district for the company. He enjoyed playing tennis, coaching his daughter Susan’s softball team and winning the Championships both years, working out at his fitness center, playing bridge and euchre, attending their Supper Club and spending time with family and dear friends. He was a faithful fan of Notre Dame football traveling near and far to cheer on the Irish. He saw the world with his beautiful bride. The love and inseparable bond that John and Mary shared over 65 years of marriage is rarely found and richly treasured. He was a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father and grandfather and a fun-loving, great friend to many people.
A most memorable experience was when John, a retired senior parachutist with the Friendship Airborne, made his final jump at age 67 with the People’s Liberation Army Parachute Team in Beijing, China in 2000. He lived a life full of love, excitement and adventure. He will be truly missed.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Welter of Shreveport, LA; his daughters, Susan (Phil) Conlon of Frisco, TX and Elizabeth (Doug) Cardwell of Ruston, LA; his son, John (Helen) Welter of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Catie (Justin) Gabrielli of Dallas, TX; Luke (Capri) Conlon of Austin, TX; Megan Cardwell of Manor, TX; Sarah (Ross) Crawford of Dallas, TX; Emily Welter and Mary Welter of Houston, TX; one great grandchild, Silas Gabrielli of Dallas, TX; one brother, Harold B. Welter and one sister-in-law, Julia Welter of Dubuque, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Albert (Jean) Welter and William (Julia) Welter; three sisters, Agnes (Harley) Beck, Marie Paulsen and Carole (Ron) Boots.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church for Mass cards.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Behr Funeral Home for their guidance, compassion and support with the funeral arrangements.
