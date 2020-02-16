Gerald F. Accola, East Dubuque, Ill. — Prayer service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, and after 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Minnie D. Adrian, Glen Haven, Wis. — Services: Noon Monday, Feb. 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Louise A. Kregel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 2:30 p.m. today, Tuecke Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1{sup}st{/sup} St., Guttenberg. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Howard F. Loeffelholz, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Michaele Matt, Randolph, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Marilyn J. Rybarczyk, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Elizabeth Withers, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.