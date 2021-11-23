Wayne J. Kilburg, 78, of Oak Park Place, Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
A prayer service will be 4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home followed by a visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Father Joshua Link as the Celebrant.
Wayne was born on February 26, 1943 in Springbrook, Iowa to Lester and Dolores Kilburg. He spent his childhood on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work and a love for the outdoors. He attended Marquette High School in Bellevue, Iowa and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque. He married Pamela Ann Pauly on May 20, 1967, in Dubuque. Together they raised two boys, instilling in them his love of farming and dedication to hard work. Wayne was very proud of his boys and made sure they were supported no matter where life took them.
He was a dedicated employee at John Deere in Dubuque for 41 years. He belonged to St. Raphael Cathedral along with his wife, Pam, where they both were members of the choir. Wayne lived his life with commitment to giving his best and providing for his family. He could often be found tending to his lawn and ensuring the family home was kept in excellent condition. His bright smile and kind heart will be missed most of all.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his two sons, Chris (Jolynn) Kilburg of DeWitt, Iowa and Craig (Mia) Kilburg of Salt Lake City, Utah; his sister, Wanda Remakel; his sister-in-law, Jeannine Pauly, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dolores; mother-and father-in-law, Ralph G. and Eileen Pauly; sisters, Lois (Bob) Reedy, and Darleen (John) Kral as well as his brothers-in-law, Don Remakel and Ralph (Bud) Pauly.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Kilburg family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Oak Park Place. Wayne came to know Oak Park as his home and was fond of all those that provided him care. They would also like to thank two Earth angels and family friends, Bill Freiburger and Pam Stierman for helping Wayne maintain his independence for as long as possible and supporting his wife, Pam. Special thanks also to the nurses and aides of St. Croix Hospice who enabled Wayne to stay at Oak Park Place until he passed.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Wayne’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.