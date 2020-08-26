LANCASTER, Wis. — Margaret Anna Taylor, age 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on June 25, 1930, in Little Grant Township, the daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Fuerstenberg) Ihm. On November 17, 1948, Margaret was united in marriage to Donald E. Taylor at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. After their marriage, they farmed in South Lancaster and Ellenboro Townships. Margaret raised their four sons and one daughter and enjoyed sewing, painting and gardening. She was the second woman to drive bus for the Lancaster School district, retiring after 30 years of service. Margaret was a member of St. Cement Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Survivors include her children, Roger (Deanna) Taylor, Potosi, Richard (Sandra) Taylor, Lancaster, Terrance (Elaine) Taylor, Florida, Betty (Eugene) Steiger, Bloomington; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her siblings, Robert Ihm, Hollandale, Joseph Ihm, Cobb, Gerald (Lorraine) Ihm, Barneveld, Delores (Tom) Murphy, Hollandale; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a son, James Taylor; a grandson, Aaron Taylor; her siblings, John, James and Lawrence (Alvera) Ihm, Rita (John) Hannah; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Ihm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask, adhere to social distancing and refrain from physical condolences.
