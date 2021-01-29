DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Mary D. “Dolores” Ginter, 86, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Edenbrook, Platteville, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary was born on November 20, 1934, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Polfer) Sadler. She married Eugene Ginter on May 7, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church, Fillmore, Iowa.
Mary loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, and playing cards. Mary was a member of the Holy Ghost CCW.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene; three daughters, Jean Ginter, Dickeyville, Lori (Gary) Hilby and Joni (Chuck) Hoppman, both of East Dubuque, IL; three sons, Dan Ginter, Fort Worth, TX, David (Jenni) Ginter, Kieler, WI, and Dale (Amy) Ginter, Dickeyville; three sisters, Carlyn Dotterweich, Monticello, IA, Inez (Leo) Kinsella, Bernard, IA, and Joanne (George) Bergfeld, Peosta, IA; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, George and Frances; sisters, Helen (Virgil) Gaul and Rose Marie Clemen; brothers, Raymond Sadler and James Sadler; brother-in-law, Andy Dotterweich; and sisters-in-law, Lou (Larry) Portzen, and Rita (Joe) Kaiser.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Edenbrook for their care of Mary.
