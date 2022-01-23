Carol Forrest Telegraph Herald Jan 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Forrest, 90, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Corrected: Police release name of woman killed when struck by vehicle in Dubuque Ask Amy: Father ponders parental possibilities Ask Amy: Favorite grandson is the main course at dinner Family sues Dubuque school district alleging negligence resulting in sexual assault Ask Amy: Group texts flummox family member