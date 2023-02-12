CUBA CITY, Wis. — Raymond C. “Ray” Schultz, 89, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin.
Private family services will be held. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ray was born on February 4, 1934, in Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Viola (Udelhofen) Schultz. He married Barbara Harty on June 18, 1955, at St. Rose Church in Cuba City. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2020.
Recommended for you
Ray worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing bingo and going to the casino. Ray also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelley (Hugh) McDermid, Kenosha, WI, and Lisa Yeatman, Cuba City; two sons, Michael (Kathy) Schultz, Cuba City, and Steven (Jewel) Schultz, Crawfordsville, IA; a brother, Gary (Dolores) Schultz, Phoenix, AZ; a sister-in-law, Marcy Kisting, Benton, WI; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Schultz and Robert (Janice) Schultz; a brother-in-law, Melvin Kisting; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Harty.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of St. Dominic Villa and Hospice of Dubuque for their special care of Ray.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.