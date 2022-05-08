Merlin Nicholas Reuter, 87, of Dubuque, died on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow.

Entombment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

