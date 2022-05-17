POTOSI, Wis. — Dorothea Ann Blindert, age 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin passed away on May 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to John and Luella (Leeser) Patcle on November 24, 1938 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Dorothea graduated from Potosi High School in 1956 as her class valedictorian. On June 11, 1957 she married the love of her life, Carl Blindert, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Together they owned the Potosi Yacht Club from 1983 to 2001. Dorothea also worked as a waitress at several local supper clubs, at Lynch’s grocery store, cooked and waitressed at the Potosi Pub, and worked with her son, Scott, at many local bars. Cooking for her family was something that Dorothea really enjoyed; she was especially known for her potato salad. She also liked playing bingo and going to the casino, even traveling to Nevada.
Survivors include her loving husband, Carl; her children: Carla (Larry) Groom, Rod (Anita), Marilyn, Bob (Marsha), and Scott Blindert; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brothers: John (Cheryl) Patcle and Louis (Yolanda) Patcle; her good friend, Harriet Cardey; and many other family members.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Rocky; grandson, Brad Welter; father and mother-in-law; and many other family members.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in Potosi. Friends and family may call from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Deanna Conley and her staff at St. Croix Hospice for all their help.
