SHERRILL, Iowa — Jerod Douglas Hubanks, 19, of Sherrill, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Please be patient with the Governor-mandated occupancy restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Jerod made a final gift by becoming a donor through the Iowa Donor Network. Jerod was born October 19, 2001, in Dubuque, the son of Tim and Tammy (Reiter) Hubanks, and brother and best friend to Sydnee. He attended Sageville Elementary, Jefferson Middle School, and graduated from Hempstead High School in 2020. Jerod formed many special connections to his teachers over the years, from the principals to the para-educators. People loved Jerod, he had many friends, both young and old. His friends from Sageville that he grew up with were very special to him, and he stayed connected to them over the years. Jerod also made a big impression at Jefferson and Hempstead. He had a vast shoe collection, and once started a trend of wearing “Hey Dudes” in high school. Jerod was a charismatic, empathetic person who loved to lift people up, and could light up a room with his smile. Jerod did many odd jobs, such as lawn-mowing and tree-trimming. His first real job was at Burger King, where he learned about taxes (“What is FICA, Dad?”) and made many friends. He went on to work for Bakey Seamless Gutter, where his ability to climb like a monkey and lack of fear of heights came in handy.
He was accepted into the welding program at Southwest Technical School and planned on expanding on the welding skills he started learning at 15 when he bought his first welder. Jerod liked to keep busy fixing things, and loved working on his truck (a gift from his grandpa Jerry), which was his pride and joy. He also enjoyed riding his dirt bike, 4-wheelers, and Trail 70. Jerod was always up for trying new hobbies, playing baseball, football, basketball, skateboarding, and playing X-Box —especially Black Ops 2 with his best friend, Chase. He loved the outdoors, and spent time fishing and trapping like his dad and his grandpa Jerry, and shooting trap like his dad and his grandpa Kim. Jerod converted his mom’s love of music from rock to rap, much to the dismay of his dad.
Nobody had a laugh like Jerod, he made people happy just being in his company with a few words and a smile. He was known to spontaneously break out in dance — if there was no music, he would just make his own.
Jerod is survived by his parents, Tim and Tammy Hubanks, of Sherrill; his sister, Sydnee Hubanks, of Sherrill; his grandma, Susan Reiter, of Dubuque; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kim Reiter; his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Shirlee Hubanks; and his great-grandparents, Janann and Merlin Reiter.
Memorials may be made to the family for later donation to suicide prevention charities and a memorial bench in his name.