DALLAS — Jamison (Jamie) C. Kuhle, 35, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his residence due to Diabetic hypoglycemia.

Family and friends may visit from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Private family burial will be at the Nativity BVM Cemetery at Menominee, IL.

