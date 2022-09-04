DALLAS — Jamison (Jamie) C. Kuhle, 35, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his residence due to Diabetic hypoglycemia.
Family and friends may visit from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Private family burial will be at the Nativity BVM Cemetery at Menominee, IL.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jamie from 6:00 — 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Other Side in East Dubuque.
Jamie was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on March 18,1987, the son of Thomas and Cathy (Fellenzer) Kuhle.
He attended Wahlert High school and Loras College, in Dubuque, where he excelled as President of the Debate team and advanced to Nationals in Mock Trials, both which served him well in his professional career.
Jamie was currently employed as Vice President of Business Development at Mentis Group, Inc. in Dallas, Texas.
Jamie (Jaim-O to his Dallas and Dubuque crews) was passionate about music, whether writing, performing, or just listening. A self-taught guitarist, Jamison’s love of playing (or shredding as he referred to it) the guitar was evident as he performed for friends, family or in front of large audiences. He will always be remembered for his days with “Seppuku” in his younger years and for his gigs with other pick-up bands in the Dallas area. Jamie would drop anything to help his brother, Ryan, and was his primary caregiver and roommate during the COVID pandemic. Jaimie loved any contact sport where his size was an attribute. He especially loved his football days and the time he spent as a member of the Dubuque Rugby Club. He would find any excuse to gather with friends, no matter the time or day and loved collecting and playing classic Super Nintendo games. Watch out if he invited you to play a simple board game as he was a fierce competitor in scrabble, Uno, and Dominoes and was the Self Proclaimed “King” of any game of strategy. Jamie loved debating philosophy and politics, lifting weights, and consuming copious amounts of food. If you knew him well, then you can probably hear his response to “Jamison?” in the form of a deep baritone “Whatison?”
Jamie had a huge heart and strong arms for hugs he easily gave, and he gave plenty. If you were lucky enough to receive one, you knew it was genuine. He also expressed his love for you easily. He is already missed beyond measure by so many.
Surviving are his parents, Cathy (Kevin) Kramer of East Dubuque, Illinois, and Thomas (Edie) Kuhle of Dubuque, Iowa; his brothers Ryan Kuhle of Austin, Texas and Cory (Megan Harris) Kramer of Dubuque Iowa; his sister Natalie Kuhle of Dubuque Iowa; his step-brother, Max (Trisha) Huss of Asbury, Iowa; his grandparents, Edwin and Joyce (Welp) Kuhle of Menominee, Illinois and grandmother, Sharon Kramer of East Dubuque, Illinois. Aunts and Uncles Mark (Lori) Fellenzer, Cindy (Jeff) Maeder, Kyle (Linda) Kramer, Dave (Loise) Kuhle, JoAnn Roberts, Mary Kruser, Barb (Gene) Osterholz, Bob (Barb) Kuhle, Jim (Ann) Huss, Mary (Bret) Fink, Theresa (Jeff) Doerr, Chris (Angie) Huss, his niece, Teagan Huss, many cousins, and many many friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Kuhle , his grandmother Rose Zirtzman , his step-grandfather Robert J. Huss, his Uncle Ruben (Al) Roberts, and his great grandparents,
