Dr. Daniel Harold Smith, 86, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21 at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 Kennedy Road. The funeral service for Dr. Smith will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road, with Dr. James Callahan and Dr. Jack Fish officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Dan was born June 6, 1933, in Saint Louis County, MO, the son of Harold Sturdy and Helen Julie Vouga Smith. On August 9, 1958, he married Martha Maria Carrera in Chicago. He was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and Midwest Bible Seminary, both in Saint Louis, Greenville College in Greenville, IL, the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO and Loyola University in Chicago, where he received his doctorate in EdD.
He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1950 until 1953. Dr. Smith was the President of Emmaus Bible College from 1976 to 2000, the fourth president in the college’s history. He began teaching at Emmaus Bible College in Oak Park, IL, in 1959, and moved with the college to Dubuque in 1984. As President of Emmaus Bible College, he still taught a full load of classes. He served as Chancellor to the college from 2000 until his passing. He shared the Word of God all over the world as a gifted evangelist, teacher, and counselor. He was a member of Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, serving on oversight as an Elder for decades. He was Chaplain for the Dubuque Police and Sheriff Departments since 2013. He had served on various boards, including Emmaus Bible College, Emmaus Worldwide, Believer’s Stewardship Services, Association for Biblical Higher Education, and Evangelical Training Association. He was musically talented and played trumpet in the Marine Corps Band and sang in a barbershop quartet. He loved fishing, hunting, collecting knives and guns, woodworking, and vegetable gardening.
Survivors include his wife, Martha; one son, John Daniel (Lori Ann) Smith, of Dubuque; two daughters, Grace Marie Smith, of Chicago, IL, and Anita Mae (James Patrick) Callahan; eight grandchildren, Bess Virginia Callahan, Hannah Elizabeth (Elliott) Harrington, James Patrick Callahan Jr., Bethany Grace Smith, Dora Mae Callahan, John Daniel (Kate) Smith Jr., Linda Blyer Callahan, and Jane Maria Callahan; two brothers, Robert (Deanna) Smith, of Cedar Falls, IA, and David (Karen) Smith, of Salina, KS; one sister, Jean Winter, of Greenville, SC; one sister-in-law, Judy Smith, of Union, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Daniel Harold Smith Jr.; one brother, Philip Smith; and one brother-in-law, Paul Winter.
The family thanks the medical staff at MercyOne, and their Emmaus Bible College and Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel families.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Emmaus Bible College.
