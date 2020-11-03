SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Anthony “Tony” “Angnit’awa” Anderson, age 79 of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.
He was born February 13, 1941, in Monroe, WI, the son of Irvin and Marjorie (Cline) Anderson. Tony was united in marriage to Diane (Marks) Reints on November 26, 1972.
Tony is survived by his wife, Diane, of Cuba City; daughters, Vicki (Eldon) Warne, of Livingston, WI, Terri (Gene) Ley, of Cassville, WI, and Beth Reints, of Freeport, IL; sons, Walter (Janine) Reints, of Cassville, and Don (Amy) Reints, of Benton, WI; one brother, Charles (Carol) Anderson, of Arpin, WI; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and cousins; his church family and members of MKD-Mindas Kitigan Drum. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie in 1993; his father, Irvin in 2007; step-mother, Frances in 2007; and his in-laws, Philip and Gwen Marks.
Tony was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. Tony will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Tony’s Life will be held at a later date. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.