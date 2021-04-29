LA MOTTE, Iowa — Margaret M. “Dolly” Schmerbach, of La Motte, passed away on April 26, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center. On her final days she was surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating and Rev. Jim Bergin, SVD, concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Please remember to wear your mask, and if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook Page. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dolly was born on March 12, 1937, in Balltown, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clifford & Rosella (Gasper) Schmitt. For 44 years she worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods while also farming and growing vegetables in two large gardens.
In 1956 she married Robert “Bobby” Schmerbach at St. Francis Church in Balltown, Iowa. They were married for 57 years before he passed on Dec. 31, 2013.
Saying Dolly loved the outdoors is an understatement. She loved sun tanning and would even catch a tan between loads of hay or on the tractor raking hay or harrowing. She loved her gardens, flowers and every cat she fed in Jackson County (and probably Dubuque County too!). She loved to spend time with her family and friends, and was generous with the bounty from their gardens. She will be remembered and missed for her “tater soup,” homemade ham salad and her awesome cookies!
She is survived by her children, Deb (Bill) Loch, Kevin (Ann) Schmerbach, Kimmy (Steve “Harge”) Martens, and Stevie Schmerbach; grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Lachapell, Jason (Lori) Loch, Tony Loch, Hope (Dalton) Jackson, and Logan Schmerbach; great-grandchildren, Jace & Easton Loch, Eliana & Sutton Loch, and Brooks Jackson. She is also survived by siblings, Helen Heiderscheit, Patsy (Gary) Hefel, and brother, Cliffy (Becky) Schmitt Jr.; her in-laws, Betty McPoland, Reynold (LouAnn) Schmerbach, Myrene (Eddie) Heiderscheit, Maury (Elaine) Schmerbach, Dick (Donna) Schmerbach, and many nieces and nephews.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her parents, Clifford & Rosella Schmitt; mother and father-in-law, Otto & Loretta Schmerbach; as well as Abigail Schmerbach, sister, Velma Bleile and brother, Nicky Schmitt; along with brothers and sisters-in-law, Werner Bleile, Carol Schmitt, Danny Heiderscheit, Jack McPoland, Tony & Shirley Meyer, Marvin & Hilda Schmerbach.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and compassion they gave to Dolly. We especially want to thank Kelli from Hospice, you are a true angel on earth and were sent to us not once but twice!
A Dolly Schmerbach memorial fund has been established to continue her generous spirit and will be split among several charities.
