Nancy G. Ahrens, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Cornerstone Foursquare Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, and After 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Joanne A. Cliff, Bloomington, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today,
St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Carol M. Defendi, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday,
Jan. 25, St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the hall.
Buddy Hyde, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Shirley A. Johll, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service,
3860 Asbury Road.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25,
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Robert D. Long, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22,
St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dawn M. Manders, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22,
St. Joseph Church Key West. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory,
2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley Schulte, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22,
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Doris Trausch, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Grace G. Wieneke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24,
St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Judy E. Yeager, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.