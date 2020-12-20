Rick Weber, 55, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A private family service will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Rick was born on June 8, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard and Barbara (Vogt) Weber. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1983 and spent his entire life working in retail, 20 years at K-Mart, with the past 16 years at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Dubuque.
Rick was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and lifelong Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR races, NBA games and most any sporting event. What he treasured most of all was spending time with his son Logan.
Rick is survived by his son, Logan Weber and his mother Tammy Carroll of Dubuque; his father, Richard Weber, of Dubuque; his brothers, Randy (Shellee) Weber, Evansdale, IA, and Jason (Kursten Zegarac Reuter) Weber of Dubuque; his sisters, Lisa (Ron) Ryan, of East Dubuque, and Nicole Weber, of New York City; nieces and nephews, Noah Weber, Myah Weber, Zoee Weber, Hannah Weber and Grayson Ghezzar.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; grandparents, Leo and Marie Vogt and Herman and Leona Weber; along with several aunts and uncles.
Rick was a wonderful and kind father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all.