HANOVER, Ill. — William “Mike” Miller, 62, of Hanover, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Hanover. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hanover.

