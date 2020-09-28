Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Dale M. Anderson, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Brandy D. Bark, Arthur, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Patricia R. Behlmer, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Victor G. Camp, Elvira, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mary L. Green, Cascade, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Joseph J. Gudenkauf, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Sharyl A. Hohnecker, Maqoketa, Iowa — Mass: — Noon Friday, Oct. 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
John C. Jaeger, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Barbara A. Setter, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Church, 1230 Rush St. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Lorin Sieverding, Bellevue, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Cecil E. Simons, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Saengsuree Weber, Forsyth, Mont. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William M. White, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.