ELKADER, Iowa — Richard Berdette Hyde, age 86, of Elkader, Iowa, passed away at home on Monday, March 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 307 Third Street NE in Elkader, Iowa, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at the church. There will also be a Masonic Service held at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Masonic Temple, 500 Strawberry Point Road, Elkader, Iowa.
Richard was born August 10, 1935, in Perry Township, Iowa to Clark B. and Pauline (Ackman) Hyde. He married the love of his life Mary Diesburg on February 28, 1959, in Iowa Falls Iowa. To this union two children were born, Tracy (Greg) Smith and Randolph (Mary) Hyde. He was the proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren, Maranda (Patrick), Casey, Mallory, and Toby. Richard worked as an Industrial Engineer at John Deere Dubuque works retiring in 1986. During this time, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa. Richard was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a 50-year member of the Masons and Easter Star. He was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Pauline Hyde, in-laws Leo and Olga Diesburg, sister and brother-in-law Janis and Raphael O’Neill and sisters-in-law Eleanor Diesburg and Martha Abbott-Meyer. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Mary, children Tracy (Greg) Smith and Randolph (Mary) Hyde, grandchildren Maranda (Patrick) Gourley, Casey Hyde, Mallory Hyde, and Toby Smith.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospice of West Union, Iowa for their care.