William R. “Bill” David, 71, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Please be patient and aware of the limitations on occupancy for the visitation and remember to practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the Leonard Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Bill was born on March 10, 1949, in Dubuque, the son of Floyd and Mathilda (Weber) David. He married Jayne Reisen on June 9, 1990. Bill worked for Boyes Auto Salvage for many years and at Klauer Manufacturing until retirement. He later worked at Richardson Motors as a courtesy driver. He was a member of the Machinist union.
Bill was a NASCAR and vintage car enthusiast. He was especially proud of his Crosley car that he worked to restore. He also enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his friends and family. He was also an adoptive dad to many of Amy’s friends and loved every minute of it.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne; his daughter, Amy who was his pride and joy; siblings, Julie (Charlie) Kunau, Jan (Kenny) Clemen, Judi (Bill) Morgan, Jackie (John) Nelson, Chuck (Lora) David, Rick (Judi) David, Jerry (Kim) David, his Reisen family in-laws, many nieces and nephews and his beloved “Jasper and Sadie”.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Phillip, his parents, and brothers, Jim “Nutzy” and Scott.