Patricia Kathleen Wemett, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on April 20th, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25th, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 1:00 p.m.
Patricia was born on June 28, 1938, daughter of Raphael Vincent and Monica Anna Mae (Richter) Reilly. She was proud to have been a Clarke University graduate.
She married Donald Richard “Dick” Wemett on August 8, 1959. She worked at Eagle Country Market in the 70’s as a cashier, then as a homemaker, and lastly at McGraw Hill from the mid 90’s until her retirement. Patricia was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish.
Mom always tried to take care of everyone in the family.
She is survived by her children Dan Wemett, Dennis (Karen) Wemett, Donald Wemett, and daughter-in-law Teresa Mulert Sirk; six grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and siblings Jim Reilly, Sharon (Dave) Ehlinger, and Maureen (Mike) Digman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Dick”; son, Richard “Dick” Wemett; parents Ray and Monica, and sister-in-law Kay Reilly
Thank you to the staff at Stone Hill Care Center, especially Norma and Tamisha.