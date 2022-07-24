Laura Kay Powers, 73, of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that you wear a mask if you choose to attend.
Mass of Christian Burial for Laura will be 11:00 am Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The family requests that you wear a mask if you choose to attend.
Laura was born January 1, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph Victor and Meta Mary Willging Luedtke. On October 24, 1971, she married Dennis Powers in Sinnissippi Park, Rock Falls, IL. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2000.
Laura graduated from Visitation Academy in 1967. She owned and operated Stonehouse Bakery in St. Donatus from 1983 until 1992. She then took over PC/Poll Systems after Dennis died.
Laura was a very active member of Cathedral of St. Raphael and all of the churches in the Archdiocese of Dubuque. She was a member of the Serra Club of Dubuque. Laura shared her love of baking and cooking by teaching it to others.
Survivors include three daughters, Dr. Theresa Powers of Los Angeles, CA, Ada Powers of Pflugerville, TX, and Anaelia Perez Acosta of Austin, TX; nine siblings, Mary Jo McElmeel of Dubuque, Lila Gwinn of Dubuque, Linda Kisting of Dubuque, Richard Luedtke of Spring, TX, Clarence Luedtke of Chugiak, AK, John Luedtke of Katy, TX, Paul Luedtke of Bellevue, IA, Meta Ruiz of Katy, TX, and Louis Luedtke of San Diego, CA; brothers- and sister-in-law, Dan Powers of St. George, UT, Anne Peterson of Omaha, NE, and Bobby Powers of Vancouver, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Devin Powers, two brothers, Joseph Luedtke and James Luedtke, and two siblings in infancy.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the numerous caregivers throughout the years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.