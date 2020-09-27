Patricia Ruth (Oberman) Behlmer, age 94, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque on Saturday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m., with burial service immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
She was born to Pearl and Fred Oberman on February 6, 1926, and was married to Wilbur D. Behlmer at Nativity Catholic Church on September 17, 1949. Patricia and Wilbur were inseparable until Wilbur passed away on December 28, 2011.
Patricia attended Nativity Catholic Grade School, followed by Washington Junior High School and Dubuque Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1944. She went to work at Farley and Loetscher in Dubuque, and later, at John Deere Dubuque Works, in the payroll department.
Patricia devoted many years to caring for her family. She enjoyed traveling with Wilbur, gardening, reading and relaxing with family and friends. She and Wilbur were active members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque. They lived for many years on New Haven Street in Dubuque and were fortunate to have found neighbors as lifelong friends, later adding to those friendships at their townhome community at Stone Ridge. Patricia and Wilbur enjoyed their final years blessed with loving friends and caring staff at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur D.; her daughter, Sharon R. Behlmer; her son-in-law, Dr. Rob Ryan; her parents, Fred and Pearl Oberman; brothers, Paul (Eunice) Oberman, Frederick Oberman (infant), Jack (Denise) Oberman; and sisters, Jane (Bruce) Brady and Mary (Wayne) Seuntjens.
Patricia leaves behind six children: Dr. Stephen D. (Lora), of Helena MT, Judith A. (Luke) Tieskoetter, of Des Moines, IA, Dr. Patricia M. Ryan, of Norfolk VA, Susan B. (Stephen) Gartner, of La Crosse, WI, Lori A. (Keith) Buxbaum, of Billings, MT, and Nancy L. (Randy) McGuire, of Des Moines, IA. She enjoyed 15 grandchildren, Erin, Libby, Sean, Nicole, Patrick, Jessica, James, Shena, Sara, Molly, John, Rachel, Nathan, Jacob, Abigail and 19 great-grandchildren.
We were blessed to have had our mom, Patricia, in our lives and we will miss her dearly. She was a beautiful, strong, caring woman, and an inspiration to each of us. We would like to thank those who helped care for her in these last few months.