GALENA, Ill. — Ken “Butch” Muchow, 70 of Galena, IL died peacefully at home with family by his side on September 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 AM. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, rural Galena. He was born on December 10, 1951, in Hazel Green WI, the son of Kenneth Sr. and Chrystal (Smith) Muchow. Butch attended Galena High School and graduated in 1970. Butch and his friends kept Principal Hamilton busy keeping them in line. They swept many piles of gravel back in place after spinning out of the parking lot. Butch married his high school sweetheart Connie Welp on April 15, 1972, at St Mary’s Church in Galena. This past April they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Butch and Connie spent their first year’s farming in Schapville. He was proud to be included in NEIGHBORS’ book by Archie Leiberman. Butch and Connie farmed for Bill and Dorothy Hammer for several years. In 1987 they bought their farm in Council Hill where they owned and operated with their two children, Jenny and Jason. In the winter he was known for his soup making and delivering to neighbors, family, and friends. Everyone loved his fresh ground horseradish. Farming with the Redington Families was enjoyable for him. Butch enjoyed watching Chicago Bears games with his brothers. You could always find him on a tractor or in his garden. Butch is survived by his wife, Connie, daughter, Jennifer (Don Groop), and son, Jason (Sarah) Muchow, step-grandson, Joshua, sisters, Chrystal (Dave) Hueneke, Penny (John) Basten, brothers, Bill (Diane) Muchow, Howard (Cyndy) Muchow, Bernie (Marilynn) Muchow, sisters-in-law, Patty Lyden Shillington, Kim Einck (Toby Petitgout) and Anita Welp and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, and father-in-law, and brothers-in-law, Rick Welp, John Lyden, and John Shillington, and many aunts and uncles, and great-nephew, Jake Stilson.
A special thank you to Mercy Cancer Center, Mercy Ambulatory, and Hospice of Dubuque for their great care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.