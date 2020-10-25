Richard U. “Dick” Jacobs Sr., age 75, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To honor Dick’s life, funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Dustin Long VU officiating. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is helping the family.
Dick was born on October 7, 1945, in Springbrook, Iowa, son of Urban and Algean (Feltes) Jacobs.
Dick graduated from Marquette High School, Class of 1963. After high school, Dick went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Judith Kohl Jaeger on November 15, 1969. They melded their families together, and have been blessed with almost 51 wonderful years together.
Dick was employed as a building specialist with U.S. West Phone Company for 32 years, until his well-earned retirement. His faith was very important to him and he was a longtime member of Church of the Resurrection, the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 30 years. When he found some free time in his days, Dick liked to spend time with the family at the cottage in Waupeton, and was always up for going fishing. He also enjoyed spending time at the bowling lanes working on a perfect 300 game. We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. We will miss you more than words can express and are grateful for all the memories we have to cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his loving wife, Judy Jacobs, Dubuque; his children, Kenneth “Ken” Jaeger, Dubuque, Laura Kruser, Dubuque, Linda (Roger) McClain, Hillsdale, MI, Annice Parkin, Peosta, June Cupps, Peosta, Richard “Rick” Jacobs Jr., Dubuque, and William “Bill” Jacobs, Dubuque; his 16 grandchildren; his 27 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Jacobs, Springbrook, IA.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arnold “Buddy” Jaeger III; a granddaughter, Faith Kirkpatrick; a sister, Lorraine (Delbert) Hansen; a brother, Marvin Jacobs; and two sons-in-law, Sam Parkin and Tim “Weasel” Cupps.
Dick’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, for their kindness and compassion during these difficult times.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Richard Jacobs Sr. Family.
