BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Donald William “Harry” Vandermillen passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Donald was born on September 24, 1969, in Dubuque, Iowa to Donald R. and Suzanne M. Vandermillen. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school, Wahlert High School, and the University of Dubuque and worked in the golf industry for over 30 years as a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association. Over the course of his career, he worked at several golf courses in Iowa and Florida including Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, The Meadows, Pelican Sound, and Twin Eagles. At the time of his death, he was the Head Golf Professional at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida. He was not only an accomplished player but an outstanding teacher of the game. He helped countless individuals improve their swing and enjoy the game of golf.
Harry touched so many people over the course of his life. His friends and family always appreciated his sense of humor and his kindness to others. His sense of humor growing up — usually displayed at the family dinner table, was legendary. His mother sometimes suggested that he missed his calling as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.
Many people have asked how Donald got the nickname “Harry”. The nickname originated when he was a baby with a headful of white, curly hair — which resulted in his grandfather Henry referring to him as “Harry White Cloud”, which was later shortened to Harry. There is still some debate on the correct spelling — Harry or Hairy — but for purposes of this tribute, we went with the spelling preferred by Grandma Sue.
Harry is survived by his three children: Alexandria (Luke) French of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Maggie (Clayton Cole) Vandermillen of Dubuque, Iowa, and Jack Vandermillen of Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren Henry & Cooper French and Braelyn Cole; his mother, Suzanne Vandermillen (Bonita Springs, FL), sisters Laura (Brian) Keller of Naples, FL and Annie (Eric) Albrecht of Ormond Beach, FL and brother Luke (Dawn) Vandermillen of West Des Moines, IA; nieces Emma Albrecht of Phoenix, AZ, Claire Albrecht of Ormond Beach, FL, Veronica Johnston of Fort Myers, FL, Elise Vandermillen of Lake Forest, CA and nephews Max Johnston of Naples, FL, Luke Vandermillen, Jr. of Laguna Beach, CA and Andrew Vandermillen of Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Vandermillen, and grandparents Mary Juergens, Joseph Juergens, Mary Veronica Vandermillen, and Henry J. Vandermillen.
A visitation for family and friends was held Thursday, June 29 from 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM at Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134. Funeral services were held at 6:30 PM. Additional services will be held in Dubuque, Iowa, and will be announced at a later date.