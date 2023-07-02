BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Donald William “Harry” Vandermillen passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Donald was born on September 24, 1969, in Dubuque, Iowa to Donald R. and Suzanne M. Vandermillen. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school, Wahlert High School, and the University of Dubuque and worked in the golf industry for over 30 years as a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association. Over the course of his career, he worked at several golf courses in Iowa and Florida including Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, The Meadows, Pelican Sound, and Twin Eagles. At the time of his death, he was the Head Golf Professional at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida. He was not only an accomplished player but an outstanding teacher of the game. He helped countless individuals improve their swing and enjoy the game of golf.

