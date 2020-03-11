CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mary Loretta Reidy passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.
Loretta was born June 17, 1922, to Tim and Marie (Cashman) McAleer in Monti, Iowa. When she was 7 years old, her family moved to Ryan, Iowa. Her dad died in October of that year, and she was raised by her mother, spending a lot of time with her grandparents, Tom and Elizabeth Cashman and family.
She graduated from St. Patrick’s in Ryan on June 2, 1940, and from Mount Mercy Junior College with an associate degree in Secretarial Training in May 1942. She went to work for Frank V. Orr, manager of the Wapsie Valley Creamery in Cedar Rapids as secretary and bookkeeper.
On February 17, 1944, she married Clement Reidy at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. They lived 55 years, raising eight children on the Reidy Centennial Farm. Clem passed away in May 1999. In May 2000, she moved to a condo on Blue Jay Drive in Cedar Rapids, and in September 2008, she moved to Assisted Living at Keystone Cedars.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clem; daughter, Kay; grandson, Kurt; her brother, Robert McAleer; and sister, Eleanor Monaghan; step father, John Duggan; and step sister, Mary V. Mangold.
Loretta is survived by her seven children, Marge, of Dubuque, Sara (Joe Kane), of Cedar Rapids, Mary Pat, of Marion, Teresa (Robert Horak), of Monti, John, of Monti, Tom, (Carla) of Rowley, and Rita (Dave Moeller), of West Des Moines; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5-7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. today at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick’s Church in Monti, burial following in the church cemetery. Dinner will follow the burial in Monti Community Center.
Loretta’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Fr. Ivan Nienhaus and Penny Ackerman from St. Patrick’s Church, Cedar Rapids. Also, a special thanks to the Mercy Hospice Staff and the staff and residents at Keystone Cedars who were like family to Loretta.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
All who knew Loretta are grateful for her gentle, grateful spirit, deep faith and prayer life, and beautiful smile. She will be missed greatly, but we know she longed to be with her loved ones in heaven so all REJOICE.