Louis Albert Fischer, III, 70, of Dubuque, IA passed away at home, in his vegetable garden, on August 16th, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Military honors to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel by American Legion Post # 6 and presentation of the Four Fives by the Dubuque Fire Department. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Louie was born on January 8th, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa. Louie was the son of Louis A. Fischer, Jr. and Elizabeth (Leicht) Fischer. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970. Louie served honorably in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1974, stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War.
Louie married Teresa Zimmerman on May 5th, 1979 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi, IA. For 29 years, Louie served the Dubuque community as a firefighter for the Dubuque Fire Department. Louie and Teresa made their home and started a family on the corner of Mt. Loretta Ave. and Esther St., where Louie settled into his role as the unofficial ‘Mayor of Mt. Loretta.’
Louie was a kind and humble man with the heart of a craftsman. The furniture he built, the garden he tended, the home he curated, and the family he loved all reflect the meticulous care and devotion of his finest days. He will be missed by all most who knew him.
Louie is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Teresa; 3 children: Louie (Carolyn) Fischer IV of Dubuque, IA, Benjamin Fischer of Myrtle Beach, SC and Juarez, MX, and Gretchen Fischer (Tom Corcoran) of Dubuque, IA; 2 grandchildren: Louis A. Fischer V and Raphael J. Fischer. Siblings: Lynn (Bob) Miller, John (Cess) Fischer, and Caroline (Tim) Kieler all of Dubuque, IA, and Mark (Leslie) Fischer of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters-in-law Kathy Zimmerman of Ryan, IA and Sharon Zimmerman of Hopkinton, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Donald and Helen Zimmerman, and brother-in-law Larry Zimmerman.
The family expresses their gratitude to the Dubuque Fire and Police Departments for their care and assistance to Louie and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Louis A. Fischer III will be distributed among several of his favorite charities and causes.