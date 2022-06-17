TIFFIN, Iowa — Joann Marie (Finn) Ray, 83, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home in Tiffin, Iowa. She was surrounded by family.
A visitation for Joann will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, IA where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 18th at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joann at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 20121 Temple Hill Rd, Cascade. Graveside service will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Joann Marie Finn was born March 13, 1939 to Louis and Josephine Finn in Temple Hill, Iowa. She graduated from high school at the Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. Years later, in her 30s, she completed her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Kirkwood Community College and became a Registered Nurse. Joann served in that role for about 25 years at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She also worked for three years as a nurse at the Iowa Men’s Reformatory in Anamosa. She was united in marriage to Jerry Ray on May 1, 1976 in Anamosa, Iowa.
Upon retirement, Joann continued to work as a visiting nurse for children. Joann was a giving soul to many people. She loved spending time with her eight children and 24 grandchildren. She loved raising a garden, as well as taking care of animals, especially her cats Suzie and Missy. She also loved traveling and spending time with her husband of 46 years, Jerry.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Mike; three sisters, Catherine, Mary Margaret, and Bernice; and two children, Kelly Frasher in 2002 and Kevin Riley in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; and six children: Debbie (John) Feller; Carrie (Les) Heiken of Salida, Colorado; Steve (Tammy) Riley of Mount Pleasant; David (Shelly) Frasher of Centerville; Shane (Sue) Frasher of Muskego, Wisconsin; and Kim (David) Steinbronn of Coralville; as well as 24 grandchildren and 20-plus great grandchildren.
