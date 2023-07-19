ASHLAND, Wis. — The Birdman. The Legend. Aka Larry (Lawrence) Eugene Bird has gone to be with his heavenly father on July 14th, 2023. He was a resident of Ashland, WI at the time of his passing and was born and raised in Dubuque, IA.

Larry and his family would be honored to have everyone come to celebrate his life on July 22, 2023, at his childhood parish, Holy Spirit parish — Sacred Heart Church, located in Dubuque, IA. Visitation is from 9 — 11:45 a.m. at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon with Fr. Steve Garner Officiating. Following the mass, a time of fellowship for friends and family will be held at the church. Larry will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Moravia, IA on Monday, July 24th at 11 am, officiated by Terry Chapman.

