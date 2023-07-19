ASHLAND, Wis. — The Birdman. The Legend. Aka Larry (Lawrence) Eugene Bird has gone to be with his heavenly father on July 14th, 2023. He was a resident of Ashland, WI at the time of his passing and was born and raised in Dubuque, IA.
Larry and his family would be honored to have everyone come to celebrate his life on July 22, 2023, at his childhood parish, Holy Spirit parish — Sacred Heart Church, located in Dubuque, IA. Visitation is from 9 — 11:45 a.m. at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon with Fr. Steve Garner Officiating. Following the mass, a time of fellowship for friends and family will be held at the church. Larry will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Moravia, IA on Monday, July 24th at 11 am, officiated by Terry Chapman.
Larry was born on February 26, 1958, to Germaine and Charles Bird, and grew up alongside his eight siblings. Larry’s brother, Butch (Vernon) Bird, and his parents preceded him in death. He is survived by all remaining siblings: Karen (Bob) Knepper, Leon Bird, Diane (Jeff) Bertsch, Jo Ann Rust, Lavern Bird, Dale (Kelly) Bird, and Janet (John) Weidemann. As well as their families and numerous nieces and nephews.
We thought Larry would outlive us all, including Larry himself! However, Larry has taken an overtime call he couldn’t refuse, from which he will not return. This call comes with a huge bonus: he gets to witness a reunion of family and friends coming together to celebrate his past and upcoming journey. In this beautiful new place he will be singing along with Kenny Chesney, crushing grand slams, cooking, cracking wise jokes and writing hidden inspirational messages in obscure places for those who need to see them.
Larry’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Peggy Sue Bird, whom he loved dearly and created a novel of loving memories with. He loved his children — (and in this order) — The Miracle, Christopher Bird (Abby); not a single person that Larry met didn’t know of his “Little Buddy.” The Prankster, Jo Isley (Rich LaFollette), who he shared his sense of humor with. The Fisherman, Scott Rowley (Amber), who he shared his love of the outdoors with. The Traveler, Victoria Ogier (Bill), who he instilled his love of adventure (and gambling) with. If you haven’t figured out the sarcasm here yet — you didn’t know Larry. He loved his kids equally; however, Christopher Lawrence held an exceptionally dear place in his heart. Larry’s good looks and spirit will forever live on through him.
He cherished his grandchildren: Scarlett, Carter, Hannah, Tyler, Myrissa, Brody, Emerson, Stella, and Norah. He found immense joy spending time with them. Whether it was baking a Hannah Cake, giving four-wheeler rides, cheering them on at games, forcing them to watch America’s Got Talent replays, cooking, or teaching them something important—like how to use magic to pull your thumb off— he was the “Strongest Grandpa!” You’ve likely seen his grandkids on the “Bird Larry” social media account since he never figured out how to change it to “Larry Bird”.
Larry was dedicated to his faith (on Wed/Sat/Sun), weightlifting (on Mon/Tues/Thurs/Fri), his health, career, and his family (everyday). He enjoyed his Xcel family so much that he never wanted to retire. He loved the outdoors and hunting, Taco Johns, sharing internet memes, playing games, and competition (only when he won).
He wrote his name on everything he owned. If he could sign “BIRD” or “LB” somewhere on this obituary, he would because he took pride in his home and all his belongings, which he worked hard for and cared for all his life.
One of his biggest regrets was witnessing Donald Trump not getting re-elected. If you were friends with Larry, you knew of his infamous political rants.
In lieu of flowers, you can name a building, bench, or softball field after Larry. If that is outside your budget or comfort zone, you can donate to a memorial that will be named in his honor. And no, your donations will not go to any political fundraisers per Larry’s wishes.
Thank you, Larry Bird, for teaching us what it means to be good. Thank you for bringing humor, respect, and honor into so many of our lives. One of your favorite quotes was, “Life is a journey. The difference is some people know it, some people don’t,” and you slammed this one out of the park. The next time it storms, it’s not thunder you’ll hear...it’s Larry Bird dropping dumbbells in heaven.