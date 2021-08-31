NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Loras Gerald Steffen, 71, of North Liberty, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 4 — 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Lensing’s Oak Hill, Coralville, Iowa, with Military Honors at 6:30 pm. A Catholic Service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Iowa City, Iowa, at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, with Father Steve Witt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or National Kidney Foundation.
Loras was born on February 25, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Sylvester Anton and Marie Susan (Lehman) Steffen. Loras grew up on a small Iowa farm. He worked morning and night with his dad, which contributed to Loras’s strong work ethic. Loras attended Western Dubuque High School and graduated in 1968. Following high school, Loras was in the Army/National Guard for six years. In October 1968, Loras met his wife, Wendy, at an Iowa Fairgrounds dance in Dubuque, Iowa and they married on August 29, 1969, and went on to have four children. Loras spent the last 34 years running L G’s Vacuum and Service Center in Coralville, Iowa, which was his passion! Loras also loved to play cards, spend family time together, fish, hunt and watch his grandchildren play sports. Everyone that knows Loras knows he was a jokester, always had a smile on his face and had a heart of gold.
Loras is survived by his wife Wendy, their four children, Tamra (Ethan) Yale, Doug (Gretchen) Steffen, Teresa (David) Drees and Rachel (Matt) Lode; 11 Grandchildren including Michael Treptow (Fiancé Sara Kral), Haley Steffen, Emma Steffen, Carson Steffen, Josh Lode, Kaylynn Steffen, Jack Drees, Anna Lode, Abby Drees, Sophia Yale and Sadie Drees.
Loras was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Marie Steffen, and his siblings, Lloyd Steffen, Norma Kean, Robert Steffen and Lois Scherbring.