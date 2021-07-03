Terry L. Vujakovich, 75, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee, Ill. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the funeral home.
