RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Edward Monaghan of Rio Verde, Arizona, formerly of Lancaster, PA and Dubuque, IA passed away on November 12th after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Jane Frances Monaghan, sons Michael (Linda) and Patrick (Michelle) Monaghan, daughter Anne Marie Mazet, and grandchildren Daniel Monaghan, Kelli Monaghan, Brockton Monaghan, Corrina Monaghan and Caiden Monaghan.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Edward and Marguerite Monaghan, and sister, Margaret Mary Monaghan. Born in Joliet, IL, Ed attended St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL.

